Fans Donating Money to Nicole Bass, Chris Jericho on WWE Tough Enough Ratings, Samoa Joe – NXT

– We noted back in late June that former WWE and ECW talent Nicole Bass was arrested for shoplifting more than $1000 in goods from a store in Queens, New York City. Bass reportedly put over 160 items into her purse and left the store without paying for them. Bass appeared in court and agreed to stay out of trouble for 6 months and to attend counseling. If she meets those terms, the case will be dropped. Shortly after the arrest, a friend of Nicole’s, Joey Boots, set up a GoFundMe account with a goal of $1,000. In just 10 days, 156 people have donated a total of $3,275. The description on the page reads like this:

“A friend of mine, frequent Howard Stern Show guest for many years, and former WWF wrestler, Nicole Bass, is in need and we can help her get out of the financial hole she is in and put some desperately needed food in her refrigerator and pantry and health care products in her bathroom – this is an opportunity to directly impact someone’s life positively and I ask that you all do so – whether it’s a dollar, a hundred, or more, it will be very much appreciated – thank you!”

– It was believed that Wednesday night’s WWE NXT episode would feature Samoa Joe vs. Axel Tischer but the match did not air. That match will likely air next week unless it was a dark match. In case you missed it, WWE aired part of the Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens NXT Title match from Tokyo on Wednesday night’s show.

– As noted, week 3 of WWE Tough Enough on the USA Network drew 1.221 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.047 million viewers. Host Chris Jericho tweeted the following on the ratings:

Wow last nights episode of @WWEToughEnough did the HIGHEST RATINGS yet! Things are getting good…See u next week! #hostwiththemost #MUSTSEETV — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 8, 2015

