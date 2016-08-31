Update on Samoa Joe’s Storyline Injury, Eva Marie Changes Her Look (Photos), SmackDown Top 10

Share this article:

0 votes

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Dallas:

– We noted before that Samoa Joe suffered a storyline injury, a dislocated jaw, in his WWE NXT Title loss to Shinsuke Nakamura at “Takeover: Brooklyn II” two weeks back. In the video below, a WWE trainer informs NXT General Manager William Regal that he discovered other injuries and with the injuries, Joe won’t be cleared on tonight’s show or anytime soon.

EXCLUSIVE: After suffering an injury at #NXTTakeOver, @SamoaJoe is not yet cleared to return to the ring. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/xROKca3k1e — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2016

– Eva Marie is no longer “All Red Everything” as she’s dyed her hair black, as seen in the photos below. Eva is currently serving a 30-day suspension for her first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy.

I'm digging this #AllBlackEverything look, to be honest. Black or red hair? pic.twitter.com/sgnzlumLyj — Eva Marie. (@AStormIsRising) August 31, 2016

a Natalie Eva Marie appreciation tweet because QUEEN. ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/gC2kIonPYO — simone (@Simonealex08) August 31, 2016

Change is good, because when you change you grow. Just figured I'd go black, should I keep it?! 😏🙊💋 I love my @glit_glam – Follow me on SnapChat: 👻 AllRedEva A photo posted by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on Aug 31, 2016 at 2:13pm PDT

Breaking RAW News, Triple H Pushing for Major Heel Turn – Happening on RAW?, Samoa Joe’s Main Roster Debut, WWE Stars Upset Over Lesnar, Vince McMahon Disses Reigns, Kevin Owens Push Plans, WWE Doing RAW vs. SmackDown Matches Soon, WWE Veteran Returning Soon, Big WWE Title News Revealed, Must See New Diva Bikini Galleries, Dana Brooke – Triple H Report, Bad News for Reigns’ Push?, HHH Low-Balling WWE Stars on Money?, Must See New Lana & AJ Lee & Maryse, Lots of New GIFs & Exclusives, More

Related