Update on Samoa Joe’s Storyline Injury, Eva Marie Changes Her Look (Photos), SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Dallas:

– We noted before that Samoa Joe suffered a storyline injury, a dislocated jaw, in his WWE NXT Title loss to Shinsuke Nakamura at “Takeover: Brooklyn II” two weeks back. In the video below, a WWE trainer informs NXT General Manager William Regal that he discovered other injuries and with the injuries, Joe won’t be cleared on tonight’s show or anytime soon.

– Eva Marie is no longer “All Red Everything” as she’s dyed her hair black, as seen in the photos below. Eva is currently serving a 30-day suspension for her first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy.

