Kalisto Out of Action, Son of a WWE Legend Getting a Tryout, Former WCW Wrestler Having Surgery Soon

– Last week Baron Corbin’s match with Kalisto was nixed from the Summerslam card, reportedly due to time. We’ve now learned that Kalisto is actually injured, which is why the match was eventually pulled. Kalisto wrestled on the August 2nd SmackDown, losing an Intercontinental Title #1 contenders match to Apollo Crews. No word yet on the injury but Kalisto had to be helped to the back after the match.

– Former WWE & WCW star Psicosis, who’s currently 45-years old, noted that he’ll be taking time off from his regular bookings in Mexico, and will be undergoing knee surgery. Psicosis also says that he’s looking to retire from the ring in 2017.

– Former WWE Tag team champion WWE Superstar Jacques Rougeau Jr.’s son Cedric will be participating in a try-out at the next WWE Performance Center camp. Rougeau is 6 foot 7 and 315 pounds.

Below is a photo of father and son:

Le grand jour pour Cédric Rougeau approche, par Raphael Couture – https://t.co/antLOB53qF pic.twitter.com/TyBPqX9tJQ — Lutte Québec (@LutteQuebec) August 18, 2016

