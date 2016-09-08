Match for Next Week’s WWE NXT, Asuka Interview, Mandy Rose Takes a Shot at Ember Moon

Share this article:

– Below is part of Tom Phillips’ sitdown interview with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka from tonight’s episode. After running through the NXT women’s division, she says no one is ready to take her title.

– Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose has been announced for next Wednesday’s NXT episode.

– After Ember Moon defeated Leah Von on tonight’s NXT episode, Mandy Rose from Tough Enough fame took a shot at her with this tweet:

This is who U people like??@WWEEmberMoon Some weird X-Men wannabe! Well this is what a REAL #NXT woman looks like!💁 pic.twitter.com/q6ruCVKEDI — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) September 8, 2016

