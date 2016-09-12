News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns, Clash of Champions Hype, Match #5, More

Share this article:

0 votes

This evening’s episode of WWE RAW is going dwn at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore Maryland. Last night was Smackdown’s first exclusive pay-per-view since the brand split, but RAW’s is still two weeks away on September 25th.

Tonight’s show will feature Roman Reigns taking on WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. If Roman wins, he’ll be inserted into the championship match with Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens at “Clash of Champions.” Also, tonight will feature the fifth match in Sheamus’s “Best of Seven” with Cesaro.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Will Rollins get involved in the main event?

* Are Charlotte’s days as RAW Women’s Champion numbered?

* Will Cesaro’s momentum save him from elimination?

* Are the fun and games over for The New Day?

* Will Bo Dallas continue to prove he’s not to be taken lightly?

Breaking RAW News, Triple H Pushing for Major Heel Turn – Happening on RAW?, Samoa Joe’s Main Roster Debut, WWE Stars Upset Over Lesnar, Vince McMahon Disses Reigns, Kevin Owens Push Plans, WWE Doing RAW vs. SmackDown Matches Soon, WWE Veteran Returning Soon, Big WWE Title News Revealed, Must See New Diva Bikini Galleries, Dana Brooke – Triple H Report, Bad News for Reigns’ Push?, HHH Low-Balling WWE Stars on Money?, Must See New Lana & AJ Lee & Maryse, Lots of New GIFs& Exclusives, More

Related