WWE Tag Team Title Match Added to Clash of Champions

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will challenge the New Day for the WWE Tag Team Championship on September 25th when RAW presents Clash of Champions.

As of now, this is the only match announced other than the Universal Championship bout between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

