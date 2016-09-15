WWE on TJ Perkins Winning the CWC (Video), SmackDown Star In Fashion Show, WWE Stock

Share this article:

– WWE posted the following clip highlighting the Cruiserweight Classic finale and the first-ever WWE RAW Cruiserweight Champion, TJ Perkins:

– WWE stock was up 0.39% today, closing at $19.48 per share. Today’s high was $19.59 and the low was $19.30.

– David Alan Clothing is set to feature Smackdown Superstar Mojo Rawley in an upcoming fashion show to benefit the American Cancer Society:

In a month, the hype man is gonna breakdance down the runway in a @Zubaz suit in the @davidalanstyle fashion show to benefit @AmericanCancer — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) September 15, 2016

