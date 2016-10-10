Alberto Del Rio Comments on Paige’s WWE Suspension and Their Relationship

Share this article:

We reported this morning that Paige has been suspended for the second time, this time for sixty days. Her father revealed via Facebook later in the day that she was suspended for using prescribed painkillers for an ongoing back injury.

Paige’s boyfriend Alberto Del Rio spoke with ESPN and says he believes Paige is being treated unfairly by WWE. He said:

“It’s just like she said in her statement this afternoon. It’s just the same shit, different day my friend.”

As far as the rumors WWE tried to break the two up:

“To be honest, I don’t care what they say or what they try to do. We are together and we are happy. I know a lot of people are not happy but regardless of whatever people say, we can be happy. We can be together. And we are going to stay together because we are happy. If someone is not comfortable or happy about it, we just don’t care. We are going to continue our life. Our families are happy and we’re happy. That’s all that matters.”

