WWE Releases Tough Enough Winner and Another Female Talent from Developmental

We noted before that WWE parted ways with Hugo Knox (Stuart Tomlinson) a few days ago. The release was a mutually agreed upon decision, according to PWInsider.

WWE also parted ways with Tough Enough winner Sara Lee over the weekend. F4Wonline.com reports that she was released because she’s now pregnant. This now-deleted Instagram post shows that she and WWE NXT Superstar Blake are expecting their first child together:

According to Squared Circle Sirens, WWE has also parted ways with Carolyn “CJ” Dunning. The former Air Force ROTC member and bodybuilding bikini competitor was signed as a Performance Center recruit back in April. She is now taking bookings via cjdunningfit@gmail.com.

