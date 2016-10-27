WWE SmackDown Viewership Down with Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles Main Event

Share this article:

0 votes

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Dean Ambrose vs. WWE World Champion AJ Styles in the main event, drew 2.127 million viewers. This is down from last week’s show, which drew 2.405 million viewers.

SmackDown was #8 for the night in viewership, behind NBA games, Hannity, The Kelly File, The O’Reilly Factor, Special Report and The Five, and #4 in the 18-49, behind the NBA games and Inside The NBA.

Game 1 of the MLB World Series also took place last night and drew close to 20 million viewers.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW averaged 2.819 million viewers.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Possible Huge WWE Plans for Samoa Joe, Big WWE Backstage Shake-Up?, WWE Pushing Veteran Soon?, Vince McMahon’s Cruiserweight Plans, Possible WrestleMania 33 Feud, Exclusive Columns, Must See New Lana & AJ Lee & Maryse, Lots of New GIFs& Exclusives, More

Related