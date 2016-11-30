WWE NXT Matches for Tonight, WWE Star Turns 29, Nikki Bella Thanks Subscribers (Video)

Share this article:

As seen below, Nikki Bella gets some help from Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Dolph Ziggler in thanking fans for 100,000 subscribers to the new Bella Twins YouTube channel that was recently launched by WWE:

Naomi turns 29 years old today while Christian turns 43, former WCW and WWE star Tom Zenk turns 588 and Japanese legend Jushin “Thunder” Liger turns 52.

WWE NXT taped the following matches for tonigiht:

NXT Women’s Champion Asuka vs. a local wrestler

Eric Young vs. No Way Jose

NXT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Tye Dillinger

