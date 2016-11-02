WWE Reveals Sami Zayn as the Final Member of Team RAW at Survivor Series?

Share this article:

Will Sami Zayn be the 5th member of Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series? An image going around on social media shows what appears to be WWE’s website jumping the gun and revealing the final member of Team RAW before next week’s show.

Zayn competed in a Battle Royal to earn a Team RAW spot on Monday’s show but was last eliminated by Braun Strowman. As noted, Braun joins Chris Jericho, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns. Speculation has been that Seth Rollins would get the final spot but nothing has been confirmed.

As noted, Team SmackDown was announced as Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and WWE World Champion AJ Styles.

Apparently this was accidentally posted on https://t.co/3HsCwBfDvF. Does this mean Sami Zayn is the 5th member for #SurvivorSeries? pic.twitter.com/ruGI0E4FAr — Zack Lethal (@TheZackLethal) November 2, 2016

