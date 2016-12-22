Bobby Roode Talks WWE NXT Title Shot (Video), The Revival vs. DIY, Fans on This Week’s Show

Share this article:

As noted, Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on last night’s WWE NXT to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, earning a shot for “Takeover: San Antonio” during Royal Rumble weekend. In the Fallout video below, Roode says he proved why he’s the face of NXT. He came in for one reason – to take NXT to the next level and last night was just another huge step in getting the company there. The final step will come at Takeover when he becomes victorious and finally makes the NXT Title glorious.

The rematch between The Revival and NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will apparently air on next Wednesday’s episode. The winners will defend against The Authors of Pain during Royal Rumble weekend.

As seen below, 65% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s NXT a thumbs up with over 1300 votes:

