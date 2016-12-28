Where Are The Bollywood Boyz?, Best WWE Tweets of 2016 (Video), Paige Note

It doesn’t sound like Paige is planning on returning to the road for WWE any time soon. Her WWE Wellness Policy suspension ended earlier this month and while she can’t wrestle due to the neck surgery she had in October, there’s been speculation on WWE bringing her back to the road for Total Divas filming or non-wrestling appearances. Responding to a photo of Brie Bella’s baby bump, Paige noted that she hopes to see the girls at Alberto Del Rio’s restaurant in San Antonio, Texas during Royal Rumble weekend next month.