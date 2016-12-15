Brock Lesnar Suspended, Fined Over UFC 200 Drug Test Failures

Share this article:

Brock Lesnar has been suspended for one year for his two failed drug tests related to his UFC 200 win over Mark Hunt earlier this year, according to MMAFighting.com. The punishment was handed down today by the Nevada Athletic Commission. Lesnar will be able to return to MMA in 2017.

Lesnar also agreed to pay a $250,000 fine as part of a settlement with the Nevada attorney general’s office. Lesnar’s win over Hunt will be overturned into a No Contest.

As reported a few months back, Lesnar twice tested positive for anti-estrogenic agent Hydroxy-clomiphene in pre-UFC 200 fight drug tests. One test was on the day of the fight, July 9th, and the other was on June 28th.

Lesnar received a then-UFC record $2.5 million purse for the victory.

