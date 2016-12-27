Cody Rhodes Responds to Segment on Last Night’s WWE RAW

Share this article:

As seen on last night’s WWE RAW from Chicago, there was a backstage segment that saw Karl Anderson tear the head off a Dusty Rhodes stuffed bear, which Bayley had just given to Goldust as a gift to honor the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Video from the segment is above.

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter and wrote the following on the segment:

Not gonna' say something mean or blow a whistle. All I can say…is that whoever produced that, I hope they never know what this feels like — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 27, 2016

