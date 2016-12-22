First Trailer for ESPN Special on Ric Flair, Tyson Kidd on If He Watches 205 Live, HOF

- Below is the first trailer for ESPN 30 For 30’s documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair that comes out in 2017.
- Tickets for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Orlando will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, January 13th. There will be an online pre-sale earlier that week.
-
Tyson Kidd tweeted the following in response to a fan who seemingly asked him about WWE 205 Live on Twitter:
What about it? I don't watch it if that's what you're asking https://t.co/oq2Ky9l5k7
— TJ Wilson (@KiddWWE) December 21, 2016
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More