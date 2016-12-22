First Trailer for ESPN Special on Ric Flair, Tyson Kidd on If He Watches 205 Live, HOF

Share this article:

Below is the first trailer for ESPN 30 For 30’s documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair that comes out in 2017.

Tickets for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Orlando will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, January 13th. There will be an online pre-sale earlier that week.

Tyson Kidd tweeted the following in response to a fan who seemingly asked him about WWE 205 Live on Twitter:

What about it? I don't watch it if that's what you're asking https://t.co/oq2Ky9l5k7 — TJ Wilson (@KiddWWE) December 21, 2016

