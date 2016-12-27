Goldberg’s WWE RAW Return Announced, RAW Attendance for Last Night, Xavier Woods

Share this article:

Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with the Qanba Dragon & Crystal Joysticks in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:

Michael Cole announced 12,708 fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago for last night’s RAW, the final RAW of 2016.

As seen in the graphic below, WWE has confirmed Bill Goldberg for next Monday’s RAW in Tampa:

What kind of response will @Goldberg have for @BrockLesnar? We'll find out when he returns to Monday Night #RAW NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/9Y1SH2IExS — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016

