Goldberg’s WWE RAW Return Announced, RAW Attendance for Last Night, Xavier Woods

- Xavier Woods continues his 8 Days of Unboxing with the Qanba Dragon & Crystal Joysticks in this new “UpUpDownDown” video:
- Michael Cole announced 12,708 fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena in Chicago for last night’s RAW, the final RAW of 2016.
-
As seen in the graphic below, WWE has confirmed Bill Goldberg for next Monday’s RAW in Tampa:
What kind of response will @Goldberg have for @BrockLesnar? We'll find out when he returns to Monday Night #RAW NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/9Y1SH2IExS
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
One #RoyalRumble Match entrant is looking for REVENGE Jan. 29 at The @AlamoDome: #TheBeast @BrockLesnar!! #RAW @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/2IvNSlxmra
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2016
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More