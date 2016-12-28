La Luchadora Speculation, Dean Ambrose and Renee Young on The Miz, Birthdays

As seen on last night’s WWE SmackDown, the La Luchadora character that Becky Lynch previously used to trick Alexa Bliss appeared at ringside and led to her losing the SmackDown Women’s Title match to Bliss. Speculation is that the character will be played by Tamina Snuka, Mickie James or even Deonna Purrazzo but we haven’t heard any word on plans yet. Below is an up close shot at who was playing the character last night: