WWE RAW Report – 12/12/16

Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day coming out. We're live from Philadelphia with Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves on commentary. Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles: Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The New Day Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E all cut promos on tonight's match and breaking Demolition's record. They call for their opponents to come out so they can make history. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out first as JoJo does the introductions. Cesaro and Sheamus are out next. We saw a look back at The New Day's locker room, where staffers are setting up for their victory party. Cesaro starts off with Kofi and they lock up. Kofi ducks clotheslines as they trade counters. Kofi nails a crossbody from the top for a 2 count. Cesaro counters and lifts Kofi up for a big suplex. Cesaro with a 2 count. Sheamus tags in and whips Cesaro's uppercut into Kofi. Sheamus nails one too. Sheamus goes to the top and nails a big shot for a 2 count. Kofi hits a dropkick and in comes Big E. They double team Sheamus. Big E tackles him for a 2 count. Kofi comes back in for more double teaming. Kofi with a 2 count. Kofi blocks a suplex. Anderson tags Sheamus out. Anderson tangles with Kofi and floors him with a clothesline. Gallows tags in as they double team Kofi in their corner. Gallows drops Kofi for a close 2 count. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Anderson is in control of Kofi as fans rally for the champs. Kofi fights back but Anderson drops him with an elbow for a 2 count. Gallows comes in with a headbutt and a big boot. Anderson comes back in for some double teaming and a 2 count as Big E breaks the pin. Gallows boots Big E and they double team him. Gallows comes back in and keeps up the attack until Kofi counters. Gallows misses a big shot and eats a spinning dropkick from the second rope. Sheamus tags himself in and nails Kofi and Gallows. Gallows gets dumped to the apron. Sheamus fights Kofi off and hits the forearms to the chest on Gallows. Sheamus fights off both Gallows and Anderson. Sheamus slams Gallows for a 2 count as Big E breaks it up. Sheamus with an Irish Curse on Big E. Gallows drops Sheamus with a kick. Anderson tags in and they hit the big Boot of Doom for a close 2 count as Cesaro breaks the pin. Cesaro gets the tag and unloads on Gallows and Anderson. Cesaro with a spinning corkscrew uppercut on Anderson. Cesaro with the Swiss-1-9 on Anderson. Cesaro runs wild on the outside and comes back in with a big crossbody on Anderson for a close 2 count. Cesaro goes for the Cesaro Swing on Anderson and gets it. Cesaro with the Sharpshooter on Anderson. Sheamus stops the hold from being broken. Big E comes in and takes out Sheamus. Cesaro takes out Big E. Sheamus tags in and hits a Brogue Kick while Cesaro holds him. Kofi comes in and Sheamus turns around to Trouble In Paradise. Kofi covers for the pin. Winners: The New Day After the match, The New Day celebrates as they have made history. We get a look at the celebration in their locker room. Cole says we will follow the party tonight.

Still to come, Kevin Owens on The Rollins Report.

Back from the break and Graves reveals that Rusev and Lana will reveal what really happened with Enzo Amore in their hotel room last week.

We go backstage to The New Day’s celebration. Stephanie McMahon, Bayley, a bunch of extras and others are in there partying. The New Day comes in and everyone goes nuts. Stephanie gets sprayed with champagne. She flips out and leaves the party, killing the mood.

We get a look at the feud between Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman. Braun Strowman vs. Curtis Axel We go to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman. Back to commercial. Stephanie is backstage recovering from the champagne spray when Kevin Owens comes in. He knocks The New Day and says they don’t deserve to be champions. He has an idea to run by Stephanie and she’s interested in hearing it, after she gets cleaned up. We go back to the ring and the bell rings as Strowman floors Curtis Axel. Strowman beats Axel around and puts him in a rack. Axel fights out and tries to make a comeback but Strowman knocks him out of mid-air. Strowman slams Axel on his face for the easy win. Winner: Braun Strowman After the match, Strowman stands tall as we get replays. Byron goes into the ring to interview Braun. Braun tells Byron to shut his mouth, congratulate him on his victory and then he can ask him questions. Byron congratulates him and asks if he has a response to Sami Zayn’s tweet on wanting a match against Braun. Braun knocks Sami and says no one can last 2 minutes with him, including Sami. Braun’s music hits as he starts yelling and makes his exit. We see RAW General Manager Mick Foley backstage watching. Sami comes in and is upset about what Braun said. Sami is getting tired of asking for this match. Foley says he can’t make it. Sami says he can, he just won’t. Sami says Foley feels the need to save him but he doesn’t need saving. Foley says he’s not making the match because it will end Sami’s career. Foley doens’t think Sami can’t beat Braun, he knows Sami can’t. Sami says if Foley doesn’t want to give him the opportunities that he rightfully deserves, maybe he doesn’t need to be on RAW anymore. Foley says out of respect for Sami, he will call SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and work out a trade right now. Sami walks off and we go to commercial. Lince Dorado vs. Ariya Daivari Back from the break and Ariya Daivari waits in the ring. We get a look at what he did to Jack Gallagher last week. Lince Dorado is out next. Back and forth to start. The music hits and out comes Jack Gallagher. He has a mic and announces that he intends to interfere in this match. He usually doesn’t condone this kind of behavior but Daivari is a scoundrel. Gallagher and Daivari start brawling at ringside as the bell rings to end the match. Daivari rolls Gallagher in the ring but ends up dropkicked back to the floor. Gallagher stands tall in the ring as his music plays. Seth Rollins is backstage walking. We go back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins for the second episode of The Rollins Report. Rollins again says he wants Triple H. But he knows he has to take out Chris Jericho first, then Kevin Owens. He hypes the match against Jericho at Roadblock and wonders if he will have to deal with Owens as well. Rollins goes on and introduces his guest, the WWE Universal Champion. Owens comes out for the interview but changes his mind and leaves. He comes back with a stool and takes a seat at the top of the ramp. Owens says this is the best Rollins is getting. He doesn’t care about the stupid Rollins Report. He only came out here to make an announcement. Rollins bets his announcement is great. Rollins asks how the friendship with Chris Jericho is going. Owens ignores him and goes to make his announcement but Rollins wants to know how he and Jericho are. Owens says he and Jericho will have each others backs on Sunday. Owens goes to make his announcement and warns Rollins not to interrupt him again or he will break his face. Rollins dares him to come to the ring. Owens says after talking to Stephanie McMahon, she has decided to put The New Day in another tag team title match tonight – against Owens and Jericho. Owens goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Jericho. Fans chant for Jericho as he comes to the stage in street clothes. Jericho asks if Owens is crazy. Jericho brings up Owens costing him the WWE United States Title last week and telling him to shut up two weeks ago. Jericho wonders if Owens really thought he would agree to be his partner tonight or ever again. Owens says Jericho has to stop thinking about the past, start thinking about tonight as they can ruin New Day’s chance of breaking the record. Rollins interrupts and taunts them. Jericho tells him to shut up and calls him a stupid idiot. Rollins calls him sparklecrotch. They go on and Jericho threatens to put Rollins on The List… the disabled list. Jericho walks to the ring but Owens stops him. They walk to the ring together as Rollins grabs his stool and waits for a fight. Owens and Jericho circle the ring. Owens has a chair. Rollins knocks Owens off the apron and Jericho attacks from behind. Owens pulls Rollins to the floor and they both beat him down now. The double team continues as they bring Rollins in the ring. The music interrupts and out comes WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns to some boos. Reigns unloads on Jericho and Owens in the ring. Jericho attacks from behind and beats Reigns down. Rollins comes back and nails Jericho. Owens pulls him off. Reigns and Rollins clean house now. Rollins goes for a Pedigree on Jericho but Owens pulls him to safety. Rollins’ music hits as he stands tall with Reigns in the ring. Still to come, a special look at Sasha vs. Charlotte. Also, Rusev and Lana will reveal what really happened in their hotel room last week. Plus, Brian Kendrick vs. TJ Perkins. Back to commercial. Back from the break and The New Day vs. Owens and Jericho is now official for tonight. Charly Caruso is backstage with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann. We see last week’s 205 Live main event with Swann retaining over Kendrick after TJ Perkins got involved from the commentary table. She asks about preparing for Sunday’s Triple Threat at Roadblock against Kendrick and Perkins. Swann doesn’t care who it is… Kendrick appears. Kendrick says he would be champion if it weren’t for Perkins. Kendrick goes on until Perkins walks up. He talks about having what it takes to win back the title and says Swann can find out on Sunday, Kendrick can find out right now. TJ Perkins vs. Brian Kendrick Perkins makes his way to the ring. Kendrick is out next. Kendrick charges to start but Perkins moves. Back and forth now. Perkins kicks Kendrick in the face and goes for the Detonation Kick but it’s blocked. Perkins sends Kendrick to the floor and barely hits a Wrecking Ball dropkick. We go to commercial with Kendrick down on the floor. More back and forth after the break. We see Swann watching backstage. Kendrick ends up getting the win with Sliced Bread #2. Winner: Brian Kendrick Foley approaches Reigns and Rollins backstage and puts them in tonight’s main event. It will now be Reigns and Rollins vs. Jericho and Owens vs. The New Day for the titles. Back from the break and the announcers lead us to a special look at the thirty-minute Iron Man match between Charlotte and RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at Roadblock this coming Sunday. Bayley is backstage hugging people as we return to commercial. Bayley vs. Alicia Fox Back from the break and out comes Bayley. Alicia Fox is out next. Back and forth to start but Alicia gets the upperhand and controls most of the match. Bayley catches her out of nowhere in a Belly-to-Bayley for the win. Winner: Bayley We go back to the announcers to hype the WWE Network. Lana and Rusev are walking backstage. Back to commercial. Back from the break and out comes Lana. She introduces her husband and says he’s the only man that can have her, as Enzo Amore found out last week. Rusev is out next. Rusev takes the mic but the USA chants start before he can speak. Rusev says he has destroyed all of our American heroes one by one since he got here. But last week was different, he took out an American trash. The “what?!” chants start up. Rusev says the “G” in Certified G stands for garbage. My feed is going in and out but Big Cass comes out and stands up for Enzo, who is at home recovering he says. Cass says this isn’t a hotel room and he’s not Enzo. Cass goes to the ring and they brawl. My feed comes back on to Cass standing tall in the ring as his music plays. Owens and Jericho are backstage. Owens says Foley put Reigns and Rollins in the match because he doesn’t like them but it’s them against the world and they will become Universal and Tag Team Champions. Jericho wants him to just worry about the tag titles. Back from the break and we get a vignette for Emma’s return at Emmalina. It won’t be happening tonight as advertised. Sami Zayn vs. Jinder Mahal Back from the break and out comes Sami Zayn as Jinder Mahal waits in the ring. Sami takes control early on and takes Jinder to the corner. Jinder turns it around and works Sami over. Sami comes back with a big clothesline. Sami nails the exploder suplex into the corner as fans begin the “ole!” chants. Sami hits the Helluva Kick for the win. Winner: Sami Zayn After the match, Mick Foley makes his way out to the ring. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Foley says he just got off the phone with Daniel Bryan and Sami will be traded for an equal talent. All Sami has to do is sign the contract. Foley asks if that’s what he wants. Sami asks one more time – will he give him the match against Braun? Foley says deep down, they both know Sami doesn’t want the match against Strowman. Foley says no. Foley asks Sami if he wants to know who he’s being traded for. It’s Eva Marie. Fans boo and Graves marks out. Sami says he’s worth 1000 Eva Maries and it blows his mind that Mick don’t get him because Mick used to be him. Things get heated between the two and Foley makes the match for Sunday at Roadblock. Foley reveals there was never a trade in the works. Foley goes on and says he’s giving Sami just 10 minutes at Roadblock. The match will have a 10 minute time limit. Foley says Sami has just 10 minutes to prove everyone wrong. We get a look at what happened earlier with The New Day and Stephanie. Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho vs. The New Day We go to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day for tonight’s main event. Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens are out next. Seth Rollins is out next followed by his partner, WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns to boos. Back from the break and we get formal ring introductions from JoJo. Xavier Woods replaces Kofi Kingston in this match. Jericho and Rollins argue about starting. Rollins starts and goes at it with Woods back and forth. Rollins with an early Sling Blade for a 1 count. Reigns tags in but they miss the double team. Big E tags in and faces off with Reigns now. They run the ropes and Big E tosses Reigns to the floor. Big E goes for a spear to the floor but Reigns nails a knee coming in. Reigns with a clothesline. Jericho tags Reigns out. Jericho and Owens double team Big E in their corner now. Jericho tags back in and slaps Big E as Owens taunts him. Big E fights back but runs into the corner as Jericho moves. Jericho with kicks to the face as Big E goes down in the corner again. Jericho keeps Big E down and goes to the top. Jericho with a top rope elbow for a 2 count. Jericho with a boot to the face as Owens tags back in. Owens with the senton on Big E for a 2 count. Big E blocks a move but they both collide with clotheslines and go down in the middle of the ring. Woods tags in and unloads on Owens. Woods ducks clotheslines and takes Owens off his feet. Woods with more offense and a big dropkick to the back for a 2 count on Owens. Woods goes up top but Jericho distracts him, allowing Owens to take control. Jericho comes in and they try for a double superplex. Rollins comes over to break it up. Those 4 tangle in the corner. Reigns and Big E join them. They do a big six-man powerbomb suplex move as everyone crashes to the mat and we go to commercial. Back from the break and Owens has Woods down in the middle of the ring. More back and forth and chaos. Big E has been down for a bit. It comes down to Jericho and Woods going at it now. Jericho catches him in the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring. Woods manages to turn it and roll Jericho up for a close 2 count. Owens stops the tornado DDT and hits a big double team Codebreaker on Woods. Jericho covers for a close 2 count but Rollins runs in and pushes Owens into Jericho to break the count. Jericho argues with Owens about falling on top of him. They shove each other. Rollins kicks them both. Rollins nails a Pedigree on Jericho. Big E pulls Rollins to the floor as Woods gets his arm on Jericho for the pin. Winners: The New Day After the match, The New Day celebrates on the ramp with their titles as now they have made history. We get replays as Rollins looks disappointed at ringside. Owens asks Jericho what his problem is, telling him it was Rollins. They start arguing again. Jericho says their friendship is over. Owens just wants him to listen. Owens begs Jericho to listen. Jericho just leaves the ring and doesn’t want to hear it. Owens turns around to a spear from Reigns. Reigns grabs the Universal Title and raises it with his United States Title over Owens. RAW goes off the air with Reigns holding both titles up as his music hits. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. 