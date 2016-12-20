WWE SmackDown Report – 12/20/16 Share this article: 0 votes Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with the normal intro video.

We’re live from The Joe in Detroit with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips. WWE Title Match: James Ellsworth vs. AJ Styles We go right to the ring as WWE Champion AJ Styles makes his way out. James Ellsworth is out next and he’s hyped up. AJ and Ellsworth have words and stare each other down before Greg Hamilton does formal ring introductions. They lock up and AJ sends Ellsworth into the corner but he puts on the brakes. AJ turns back around and catches No Chin Music. AJ unloads with strikes and drops Ellsworth. AJ takes his time and covers for the win. Winner: AJ Styles After the match, AJ grabs Ellsworth and slams him face first into the ropes. AJ pulls Ellsworth out of the ring and manhandles him to the floor. AJ continues the assault and sends Ellsworth face first into the steel steps. AJ goes under the ring but throws Ellsworth into the frame of the ring instead. Fans want tables. AJ catapults Ellsworth under the bottom of the ring frame as referees yell at him to stop. AJ walks off and grabs the WWE Title as referees tend to Ellsworth. AJ turns back around and returns to the scene of the crime as fans pop. AJ nails a snap suplex into the barrier. AJ goes back into the ring and stands tall with the title. AJ takes the mic and says that has been building for 6 weeks and was a long time coming. Medics are out with a stretcher for Ellsworth now. AJ says now he can move on to bigger things in 2017. AJ says he doesn’t have to ask Santa for anything this year because he has it all, including the WWE Title. Dolph Ziggler’s music hits and out he comes. Ziggler reminds AJ about their match next week. Ziggler mocks him for taking this long to beat Ellsworth. AJ says he won’t need but 1 shot to defeat Ziggler next week and it will be a cake walk. Ziggler says it won’t be that easy because he put his career on the line a few months ago and came out on top, so there’s nothing he won’t do to get his hands on the WWE Title. The music interrupts a staredown as Baron Corbin makes his way out. Corbin says he should be getting the shot next week, not Ziggler. He calls Ziggler “little man” and asks how many chances WWE is going to give him. Corbin says Ziggler only earned the shot because he was gone. Corbin says Ziggler will lose next week because that’s what he does. Corbin says Ziggler doesn’t steal the show, he steals opportunities and wastes them. So next week… Corbin decks Ziggler and drops him. Ziggler comes back but Corbin nails End of Days as AJ looks on from the ramp. Fans chant “one more time” but Corbin declines and exits the ring as his music hits. AJ watches and backs up the ramp to the back. Still to come tonight, Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper. Also, Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Ziggler is backstage with Daniel Bryan. He wants a match with Corbin. Bryan grants it but if Ziggler loses, Corbin gets his title shot next week. WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. The Miz We go to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Maryse. Apollo Crews waits in the ring. They lock up and go at it. Crews attacks and goes for early pin attempts. Crews ends up hitting a dropkick for another 2 count as Maryse looks on. Miz rolls to the floor for a breather but Crews hits a baseball slide. Crews comes to the floor and goes back to the apron for a moonsault. They bring it back in and Crews keeps control, forcing Miz back to the floor to regroup. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Crews goes for another pin. Miz counters a move but Crews rolls through a Skull Crushing Finale attempt for 2. Crews slams Miz for another close 2 count. Crews misses a splash in the corner but Miz runs into an elbow. Maryse gets on the apron but the referee catches her trying to interfere. He ejects her from ringside. Miz argues with the referee. Crews takes advantage and rolls Miz up for a close 2 count. Miz with a boot to the face. Crews catches Miz in mid-air with a German for another close 2 count. Miz ends up countering and hitting the Skull Crushing Finale to retain. Winner: The Miz After the match, we get replays as Renee Young comes into the ring for an interview. She asks about his obsession with Dean Ambrose. Miz wants to talk about Renee’s obsession with Dean… after all, she’s the one sleeping with him. Renee slaps Miz and storms out of the ring. A Four Corners match is announced for next week with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Family, Heath Slater & Rhyno, American Alpha and The Usos. We go to the ring and out comes Natalya. She has something to say. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Natalya calls Nikki Bella to the ring so they can squash what’s going on. Nikki comes out but Carmella’s music immediately hits. She’s just here to see how Natalya weasels her way out of this one. They have words. Carmella mentions John Cena always helping Nikki with her problems. She goes on and wonders if silicone has leaked into Nikki’s brain. Natalya tells Carmella to shut up. Carmella talks more about how it was Natalya who attacked Nikki. Natalya calls her a dirty Staten Island snitch. Nikki asks if it’s true. Natalya says Carmella caused all this and chases her up the ramp, tossing her into the Christmas tree display. Natalya comes back with a mic and speaks from the stage. She says, “Alright, I did it… you bitch!” Natalya says she’s always despised Nikki. She’s Natalya Neidhart, she’s wrestling royalty, Nikki’s not. Nikki looks on from the ring as Natalya runs her and Brie Bella down. Natalya says they’re nothing just like the fans. Natalya calls her a bitch again. Natalya says Nikki is a nothing and that’s why Cena will never marry her. They stare each other down to end the segment. Still to come, Ziggler vs. Corbin. Also, Ambrose vs. Harper. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Daniel Bryan hangs up after finding out Alexa bliss is cleared to compete. Bliss walks in and Bryan makes Becky Lynch vs. Bliss with the SmackDown Women’s Title on the line official for next week. He’s also booked her to wrestle tonight. Bliss says whatever happens to her opponent tonight is on Bryan’s hands. Dean Ambrose vs. Luke Harper We go to the ring and out comes Dean Ambrose. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Family are out next – Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper. Harper enters the ring and Ambrose attacks. Back and forth early on. Harper slingshots Ambrose under the rope and kicks him out of the ring. Harper stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial. Back from the break and Harper with another close 2 count. Harper with a crossface submission now. We see how Harper dominated through the commercial. Harper with a rack now. Ambrose gets out and fights back. Ambrose with a running clothesline. More back and forth. Harper launches Ambrose into the turnbuckle and then nails a superkick. Ambrose tumbles out to the floor. Ambrose ends up nailing a big elbow from the top to take down Orton and Wyatt on the floor. Ambrose comes back in but Harper hits him with the sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Ambrose ducks a clothesline. Harper blocks Dirty Deeds. Ambrose ends up getting the pin off a roll up. Winner: Dean Ambrose The Wyatts attack Ambrose as soon as his music hits. Wyatt grabs Ambrose for Sister Abigail but launches him into the RKO from Orton. The Wyatt pose over Ambrose as the lights go out. The lights come back on and Ambrose is trying to get up in the ring. The Miz makes his way back out with Maryse. Miz lifts Ambrose and drops him with a Skull Crushing Finale. They stand over Ambrose and kiss before Miz’s music hits. Still to come, Corbin vs. Ambrose. We see Alexa Bliss walking backstage. Back to commercial. Alexa Bliss vs. La Luchadora Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. There’s a masked woman in the ring. She shows Alexa up to start and gets an early 2 count. The luchador keeps control and frustrates Bliss. Bliss turns it around and gets the upperhand for a 2 count. The masked woman ends up getting the Disarm-Her applied for the non-title win. Winner: La Luchadora After the match, the masked wrestler runs around the ring and celebrates with fans. She runs back in the ring and removes the mask, revealing herself to be Becky Lynch. Becky taunts Bliss from the ring as Bliss clutches the title and makes her exit. Actor Ryan Phillippe is backstage looking for Randy Orton. He runs into Mojo Rawley. Mojo says that’s a bad idea because Orton is a bit of a different guy today than he was when he was on Ryan’s show Shooter. Curt Hawkins appears and Mojo ends up telling him to get to stepping or else. Hawkins brings up Zack Ryder being injured and says Mojo will never become SmackDown Tag Team Champion. They have words to hype a match later on and Hawkins leaves as Phillippe and Mojo laugh at him. Back to commercial. Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley Back from the break and out comes Mojo Rawley. Mauro Ranallo calls his opponent Chad Hawkins. We see Ryan Phillippe is out for commentary. Curt Hawkins waits in the ring as we get the bell and they go at it. Hawkins takes control and hits a big clothesline for a 2 count. Hawkins keeps Mojo grounded now. Mojo comes back with a big back drop. Mojo with a pair of shoulders and a clothesline. Mojo splashes Hawkins in the corner twice. Mojo nails a big pounce and a running right hand in the corner for the win. Winner: Mojo Rawley After the match, Mojo stands tall as Phillippe applauds and we go to replays. Mojo invites Phillippe into the ring to join in on the celebration. Still to come, Corbin vs. Ziggler. Back from the break and Dasha Fuentes says James Ellsworth has been taken to a local medical facility. Ellsworth comes out of a locker room door with two medics. He’s all bandaged up and wearing a neck brace. Dasha keeps trying to interview him but he’s in too much pain. Carmella walks up and tells Dasha to quit exploiting Ellsworth. She consoles Ellsworth and takes him off to recover. #1 Contenders Match: Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler We go to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler. The winner of this match will face WWE Champion AJ Styles next week. Baron Corbin is out next. Before the match can begin, WWE Champion AJ Styles makes his way out for commentary. Back to commercial. Back from the break and Ziggler strikes first to start. Corbin comes back in from a breather and takes control. Corbin drops Ziggler with a knee to the gut and slams him face first into the top rope. Corbin with a boot to the throat now. They end up on the floor and Corbin drops Ziggler with a knee in front of AJ to send a message. Corbin brings it back in for a 2 count. Ziggler fights back and beats Corbin into the corner. Corbin counters and whips Ziggler into the corner. Corbin lands hard and goes down. Corbin with another 2 count. Corbin keeps control and covers for another 2 count. Ziggler looks to make another comeback but Corbin knocks him away. Corbin keeps control and sends Ziggler shoulder first into the ring post. Corbin goes to the floor and nails a running forearm, crushing Ziggler’s head into the post. We go to commercial. Back from the break and Ziggler moves as Corbin runs into the ring post. Ziggler with a Fame-asser for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Ziggler counters a powerbomb for a 2 count. Corbin with a STO for another pin attempt. Corbin stands tall after a big right hand. Corbin talks some trash now. Ziggler rolls him up for 2. Corbin floors Ziggler for a huge clothesline for another close 2 count. Ziggler with a neckbreaker on the middle rope. Ziggler nails a Zig Zag for a close 2 count. Ziggler with strikes in the corner now. Ziggler climbs up but Corbin elbows him in the head a few times. Corbin comes out of the corner with a big right hand and a Deep Six for a 2 count. Corbin kicks Ziggler out of the ring and follows. Corbin launches Ziggler into the barrier. Corbin launches Ziggler into another part of the barrier as the referee counts. Corbin launches Ziggler into Styles next. Corbin picks Ziggler up but gets superkicked and goes down as the referee calls for the bell. Double Count Out Styles comes over with chair shots for Ziggler and Corbin. Styles continues with the chair shots until the music hits and out comes Daniel Bryan. Bryan makes next week’s WWE Title match a Triple Threat with Ziggler vs. Corbin vs. Styles. Styles pitches a fit as SmackDown goes off the air and Bryan’s music plays. Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here. WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More Related Share this article: Post navigation Comment on this Article/Post