LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

Share this article:

0 votes

We’re live from Chicago for the final WWE SmackDown of 2016. Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips.

We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a loud mixed reaction.

The music stops and Cena tells them to “let it rain” because he missed this. Cena says no matter where you go, nothing compares to the WWE excitement and few places compare to the Allstate Arena. Fans chant CM Punk. Cena tells them they have to be louder and asks if they’re chanting “Cena sucks!” Cena goes on to hype tonight’s title matches. Cena says he is a fan of WWE Champion AJ Styles and gives him props for the year he’s had but wonders if AJ can do it one more time tonight. This brings Cena to the next question… why he’s here. We hear one fan chanting for The Undertaker. Others pick up on the chants and Cena smirks.

Cena says this shows him lots of people have been speculating and planning his future. Cena says 2016 wasn’t exactly a super year for super Cena. He’s heard that he’s washed up, damaged goods and a part-timer. Cena says a lot of Superstars are saying he’s already got one foot out the door headed to Hollywood, never to come back. Cena’s here to set the record straight tonight – he’s not done, he’s not leaving and he’s sick of this New Era BS. Cena says it’s not the new era, it’s the “My Time Is Now” Era. Cena is really Never Giving Up now. He will be watching the main event closely because he’s challenging the winner to a match at the Royal Rumble. Cena says he did just do that because he’s John Cena… recognize. Cena drops the mic and makes his exit as the music hits.

Still to come, WWE Champion AJ Styles defends against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Also, Alexa Bliss defends the SmackDown Women’s Title against Becky Lynch.

Four Corners Elimination Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos vs. American Alpha vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Wyatt Family

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper. We go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related