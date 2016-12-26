News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Bayley – Charlotte, Chris Jericho’s Fear of Heights, More

The final WWE RAW of 2016 takes place tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.
No matches have been announced for tonight but the build for January’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view should pick up. WWE has been teasing Rusev and Jinder Mahal vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass for tonight.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:
- Who will face Braun Strowman’s wrath?
-
Can Chris Jericho overcome his fear of heights before Royal Rumble?
-
Is Bayley our next Raw Women’s Champion?
-
Will Neville’s callous new attitude continue to pay off?
-
How will Enzo Amore & Big Cass retaliate against Rusev and Jinder Mahal?
