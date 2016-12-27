News for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – John Cena Returns, Title Matches, More

Share this article:

The final WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live of 2016 will take place tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago with a loaded line-up.

Tonight’s main event will see WWE Champion AJ Styles defend against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat. SmackDown will also see SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defend against Becky Lynch, plus SmackDown Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt defending in a Four Corners Elimination Match against American Alpha, The Usos and Rhyno & Heath Slater. Finally, John Cena will return to WWE TV tonight after being away filming “American Grit” for a few months.

On the 205 Live side, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann will defend against Neville. 205 Live will also see WWE’s first-ever “Gentleman’s Duel” between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s blue brand show:

How will AJ Styles adapt to the free-for-all, will Ziggler or Corbin be able to capitalize?

Which tandem will leave with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles?

What will John Cena have to say to the WWE Universe?

Will Becky become the first two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion?

