Total Divas Schedule Change, WWE Endorses Fan Creation on 2K17, SmackDown

Share this article:

0 votes

Below is last night’s WWE SmackDown Pre-show with Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T:

E! will begin airing Total Divas at 9pm EST instead of 8pm EST beginning with tonight’s episode. The synopsis for tonight reads like this:

“Too Many Cooks: Brie challenges Nikki to an IQ test; Trinity battles her nerves on set; Nattie pushes her sister too hard; Lana and Rusev fight over engagement photos.”

As seen below, a fan has created a WWE 2K17 version of the WWE United Kingdom Title that will be awarded next month. The creation was re-tweeted by Triple H and featured on WWE’s website.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related