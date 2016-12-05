Triple H on Alexa Bliss Winning the SmackDown Women’s Title, Fans Engaged In the Ring (Video)

- Courtesy of WWE TLC sponsor Kay Jewelers, below is video of a WWE fan proposing to his girlfriend inside of a WWE ring:
Watch one lucky member of the @WWEUniverse propose to his girlfriend in a @WWE ring thanks to @KayJewelers! #ad pic.twitter.com/OKy7Yh3TXC
— WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2016
- Triple H tweeted the following on new SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss after her win over Becky Lynch at TLC:
It's a long road before you "make it"
…but that's what makes it all worth it. Congratulations @AlexaBliss_WWE #AndNew #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/zpb7RXhcu5
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 5, 2016
