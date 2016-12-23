Viewership for Last Night’s “Best of 2016” TNA Impact Wrestling Episode

Share this article:

This week’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring a “Best of 2016” theme with no new matches, drew 209,000 viewers.

This is down from last week’s 329,000 viewers for the Total Nonstop Deletion show.

This week’s Impact ranked #149 on the cable top 150, a drop from last week’s #105 spot.

