This Week’s WWE – ESPN Guest, Dolph Ziggler Hypes SmackDown, Emmalina

- Below is the latest promo for Emma’s return to RAW as Emmalina:
- Chris Jericho will be Jonathan Coachman’s guest for Wednesday’s “Off The Top Rope” segment on ESPN SportsCenter.
Dolph Ziggler tweeted the following as he prepares to face Baron Corbin and WWE Champion AJ Styles in the Triple Threat main event of this week’s SmackDown:
I didn't get here a year ago & I sure as hell didn't stroll in with protection. Im done scratching & clawing.
It's time to win#SDLive
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 27, 2016
