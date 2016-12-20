WWE RAW Viewership Up for the Post-Roadblock Episode

Share this article:

Monday’s WWE RAW, featuring Roadblock fallout plus Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins and WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns in the main event, drew 2.955 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.758 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 3.062 million viewers, the second hour drew 2.971 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.834 million viewers.

RAW was #8 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the NFL, SportsCenter, The O’Reilly Factor, Special Report, Tucker Carlson, The Five and The Kelly File. RAW was #4 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NFL, SportsCenter and Love & Hip-Hop.

The NFL drew 11.2 million viewers on cable last night.

