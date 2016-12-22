How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership with James Ellsworth vs. AJ Styles, #1 Contenders Match?

Share this article:

Tuesday night’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin in a #1 contenders main event plus James Ellsworth vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles, drew 2.637 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.361 million viewers.

SmackDown was #5 for the night on cable in viewership, behind Curse of Oak Island, The O’Reilly Factor, Special Report and The Five. SmackDown was #2 in the 18-49 demographic, behind Curse of Oak Island.

In comparison, Monday’s RAW averaged 2.955 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.758 million viewers.

