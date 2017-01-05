Backstage Update on Jeff Jarrett’s TNA Status and If He Will Be Appearing on TV

Share this article:

In an update on Jeff Jarrett’s TNA return, he will not be appearing on tonight’s Impact Wrestling broadcast from Orlando.

While Jarrett will be working behind-the-scenes for the company, PWInsider reports that he is not written into the script for tonight’s show and he is not scheduled to appear on camera at all. Jarrett continues to work towards a TV deal for GFW and due to those negotiations, he’s contractually obligated elsewhere and part of his TNA negotiations included him not appearing on camera.

In another note from tonight’s tapings, there’s an Anthem media logo all over the apron.

