Big Name on the Royal Rumble Kickoff, New WWE Slow Motion Videos, More PC Video

Below is recent video of WWE’s Chinese talents Big Boa, Yifeng, Julia Ho and Zhao Xia working out at the WWE Performance Center:

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be working the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show with Jerry Lawler, Booker T and Renee Young this Sunday in San Antonio.

Below are slow motion videos from the recent Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss steel cage match and last week’s RAW ending:

