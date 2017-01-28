Big Title Change at WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” Tonight (Video)

Share this article:

Bobby Roode defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the new WWE NXT Champion at tonight’s “Takeover: San Antonio” event.

This is Roode’s first run since debuting with NXT last year. Nakamura held the title since the NXT live event in Osaka, Japan on December 3rd.

Below are photos and video from tonight’s Takeover main event, which featured an injury angle with Nakamura:

