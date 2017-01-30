Bobby Roode Talks WWE NXT Title Win, Conor McGregor on WWE Talks, Total Divas

0 votes

In the video below, new WWE NXT Champion talks to Kayla Braxton after his big win over Shinsuke Nakamura at the “Takeover: San Antonio” event. Roode gets upset when asked if the outcome would be different if it weren’t for Nakamura’s knee injury. Roode says the answer is no and Braxton is new around here so he will let that one slide. Roode says he went out and did exactly what he said he would do. Roode talks about how he promised change less than 1 year ago and how Takeover was the start of his era, Bobby Roode’s era as NXT Champion. Roode says his NXT will be simply glorious.

FOX Sports has an article with UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor confirming that talks are still going on with WWE about a potential WrestleMania 33 appearance. He said:

“Never say never. I know there’s been conversations. I know Triple H was at the show (UFC 205). I’d love to go to that WWE and have a real knock. Let one of them have a real knock and see what’s what. We’ll see. There’s conversations ongoing. I’ve turned down some things, conversations still ongoing.”

As noted, the sixth season of WWE Total Divas will resume on Wednesday, April 5th with Nikki Bella as Executive Producer. Below is the first promo for the second half of this season:

Total Divas is returning with a bang this April! pic.twitter.com/5j2FkOsQrW — Total Divas (@TotalDivas) January 28, 2017

