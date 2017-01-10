Brackets Revealed for the WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament

Share this article:

As seen below, WWE has revealed the brackets for the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament to crown the first-ever WWE UK Champion this coming Friday and Saturday night on the WWE Network.

FIRST ROUND MATCHES

Tyler Bate vs. Tucker

Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch

Trent Seven vs. HC Dyer

Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney

James Drake vs. Joseph Conners

Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson

Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

