Brackets Revealed for the WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament

As seen below, WWE has revealed the brackets for the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament to crown the first-ever WWE UK Champion this coming Friday and Saturday night on the WWE Network.
FIRST ROUND MATCHES
Tyler Bate vs. Tucker
Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch
Trent Seven vs. HC Dyer
Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone
Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney
James Drake vs. Joseph Conners
Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson
Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell
BREAKING: The @WWEUKCT bracket and First Round matches have been revealed! https://t.co/p5DLoqyMSG pic.twitter.com/k5Jb6qyWuF
— WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 9, 2017
