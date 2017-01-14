Brock Lesnar Announced for Several Upcoming WWE Live Events and RAW Shows

Share this article:

WWE has confirmed Brock Lesnar for several upcoming events leading up to WrestleMania 33.

Lesnar is now advertised for all RAW events going into the Fastlane pay-per-view on March 5th, except the February 13th RAW in Las Vegas because he’s currently serving a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission over the failed drug tests related to UFC 200.

Lesnar’s updated schedule looks like this:

January 16th – RAW in Little Rock

January 20th – live event in Buffalo

January 23rd – RAW in Cleveland

January 29th – Royal Rumble in San Antonio

January 30th – RAW in Laredo

February 4th – live event in Salt Lake City

February 6th – RAW in Portland

February 17th – live event in Dallas

February 20th – RAW in Los Angeles

February 27th – RAW in Green Bay

March 6th – RAW in Chicago

March 12th – live event in New York City

March 13th – RAW in Detroit

March 20th – RAW in Brooklyn

April 2nd – WrestleMania 33 in Orlando

Lesnar is expected but not confirmed for the March 27th RAW in Philadelphia, which is the WrestleMania 33 go-home RAW.

