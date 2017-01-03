Cruiserweights on WWE Main Event, Mick Foley’s New Look, Cesaro and Sheamus

Share this article:

As seen on last night’s WWE RAW, General Manager Mick Foley debuted somewhat of a new look. Video from the segment is below:

WWE taped the following matches last night in Tampa for this week’s Main Event episode:

Ariya Daivari vs. Lince Dorado

The Shining Stars vs. Bo Dallas and Darren Young

As seen below, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus each have new t-shirts out from WWE Shop:

New official tee so hot even @WWECesaro is rocking one… closest he'll get to being a #CelticWarrior. #RAW pic.twitter.com/OKHh3k9BAq — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 3, 2017

NEW SHIRT!!! "The peak of technique" available on @WWEShop for preorder tonight! pic.twitter.com/TWPQnEz1I7 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) January 3, 2017

