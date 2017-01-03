Cruiserweights on WWE Main Event, Mick Foley’s New Look, Cesaro and Sheamus

  • As seen on last night’s WWE RAW, General Manager Mick Foley debuted somewhat of a new look. Video from the segment is below:

  • WWE taped the following matches last night in Tampa for this week’s Main Event episode:

  • Ariya Daivari vs. Lince Dorado

  • The Shining Stars vs. Bo Dallas and Darren Young

  • As seen below, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus each have new t-shirts out from WWE Shop:

