Darren Young Injured at Monday’s WWE Main Event Tapings

Share this article:

1 vote

Darren Young suffered an arm injury during a WWE Main Event match against Epico before last night’s RAW hit the air in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Young was wrestling Epico when he took a nasty fall on the apron and the match had to be stopped. Fans in attendance speculated that it could be anything from a separated shoulder to a broken arm or elbow injury.

As seen below, Young left with Bob Backlund and was clutching his arm:

Looks like Darren Young injured his arm. Match called off after nasty bump on the apron #RawLittleRock #RAW @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/zERM5FXS3u — Allen Balint (@AllenBalint) January 17, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related