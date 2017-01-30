Former WWE NXT Champion Makes Main Roster Debut on RAW Tonight (Video)

0 votes

Former WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe made his main roster debut on tonight’s WWE RAW from Laredo, Texas.

Joe, who was shown in the crowd at Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event, debuted in the closing segment as Seth Rollins was about to meet Triple H in the ring for a fight. Joe destroyed Rollins as Triple H watched. RAW went off the air with Joe standing tall after putting Rollins to sleep in the Coquina Clutch.

Below are photos and video from the segment:

"You already know who your creator is! Get your ass to this ring and meet your DESTROYER!" – @TripleH to @WWERollins #RAW pic.twitter.com/4b3DBVHWhS — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More