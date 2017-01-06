Handicap Title Match Added to Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will defend the WWE United States Title against Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at this Monday’s RAW in New Orleans.
As noted, Monday’s RAW will also feature appearances by The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.
