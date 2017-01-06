Handicap Title Match Added to Monday’s WWE RAW

Share this article:

0 votes

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will defend the WWE United States Title against Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at this Monday’s RAW in New Orleans.

As noted, Monday’s RAW will also feature appearances by The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related