What Happened After This Week’s Go-Home WWE RAW In Cleveland (Photos)

Share this article:

0 votes

As seen on last night’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW, Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker closed the show with a face off.

After the show ended, Lesnar left the ring first followed by Goldberg, who greeted some fans at ringside. The Undertaker kneeled to the crowd before leaving and stopping on the ramp to raise his fist in the air. There was no physical interaction between the three.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related