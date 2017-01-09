Honorary WWE Superstar Elijah Mainville Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Honorary WWE Superstar Elijah “Drax Shadow” Mainville has passed away at the age of 9 after a long battle with cancer. WWE announced the following today:

WWE remembers Elijah Mainville aka “Drax Shadow”

WWE extends its deepest condolences to the family of Elijah Mainville, aka “Drax Shadow,” who passed away on Jan. 8 at age 9.

In August 2015 after submitting a Tough Enough audition video, Elijah joined Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Stardust inside the ring to sign an honorary WWE Tough Enough contract before Monday Night Raw, taking the name “Drax Shadow.”

Elijah was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in November 2010.

To learn more about WWE’s support of pediatric cancer research, visit Connor’s Cure on WWECommunity.com.