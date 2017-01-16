Jerry Lawler Appearing on This Week’s WWE SmackDown

Share this article:

0 votes

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler just announced that he will be returning to WWE TV this Tuesday night in Memphis. Lawler will be bringing back his “King’s Court” segment, which hasn’t been seen on WWE programming in several years.

As noted, SmackDown will also feature Carmella taking James Ellsworth on a shopping trip and a steel cage match with Alexa Bliss defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Becky Lynch.

Lawler tweeted the following on his return:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related