Jerry Lawler Calling the WWE Royal Rumble Main Event

Renee Young announced on last night’s edition of Talking Smack that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will return to commentary at the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view from San Antonio.

Lawler will be calling the 30-man main event with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

Lawler returned to WWE TV on this week’s SmackDown from Memphis and hosted a “King’s Court” segment with Dolph Ziggler, seen above.

