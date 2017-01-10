John Cena on TV This Morning, Batista Responds to MMA Diss, Latest WWE Fury

Share this article:

The latest WWE Fury video features 16 Northern Lights suplexes, seen below:

John Cena will be co-hosting NBC’s “Today” show later today, Tuesday, in the 9am EST hour.

Actress Meryl Streep is taking heat from MMA fans and Donald Trump supporters due to her speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. After taking a shot at MMA, saying it’s “not the arts,” former WWE Champion and MMA competitor Batista shared his thoughts on Twitter:

Some people cant see art in a combat situation.If you look past that and see the will and drive of the human spirit,you see beauty #Fighters https://t.co/ujt0ULoi8q — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 9, 2017

For the record I love her and I loved her speech. Passionate and from the heart! I was just stating my opinion on that particular POV. https://t.co/v901qc5jZK — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 9, 2017

