Kurt Angle on Who He Wants as His WWE HOF Inductor, Recently Talking with Triple H, More

2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the induction. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Wanting Steve Austin to induct him:

“That’s a no-brainer. I had just started with WWE and had a program with Austin right after I beat Rock for the world title. I had a quick skit with Stephanie and Triple H, and then it was right on to Austin. We had some memorable feuds and some very funny segments, so he is at the top of my list.”

“Steve was one of the most giving individuals. He took me in and allowed me to shine even when it was still his time. I don’t ever compare myself to Stone Cold. He is the guy who elevated wrestling to a level that nobody ever went before, but he enabled me to show my talents when he very well could have said no. He was a very giving individual, and he is one of the guys who had the biggest impact on my career.”

His conversation with Triple H and if he talked with Vince McMahon:

“I have yet to speak to Vince, but I did talk with Triple H. It was a great conversation. This is all about the Hall of Fame, nothing else, and I’m OK with that. WWE wanted to show their appreciation for my career there. Even though I feel it was short-lived at six-and-a-half years, I made enough of an impact that they felt I was worthy of the Hall of Fame.”

No talks about being featured in WWE 2K18 or a return to the ring:

“They didn’t want to talk about anything about the Hall of Fame, and I understood. This is the priority, and I’m going to enjoy this and see where it goes from here.”

