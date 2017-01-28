LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT “TAKEOVER: SAN ANTONIO”

Share this article:

0 votes

Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” results with Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and more. Coverage begins at 7pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show and the NXT Year End Awards…

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Related