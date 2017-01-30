LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

0 votes

We’re live from Laredo, Texas as Michael Cole welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

We go to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho. We see stills of how Owens retained over Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view last night.

Owens talks about retaining last night and how he’s been proving people wrong his whole career. Owens says he’s most proud of proving RAW General Manager Mick Foley wrong last night. Owens says Foley has been stacking the deck against them since he came into power. Owens says he didn’t fail last night, he beat Reigns and he did that because he’s the best, the man, the guy and the one. Owens admits he had some help last night. He takes a chance to thank the man who helped him… Owens thanks Jericho. Owens says he knows being in the cage was the worst moment of Jericho’s life but his friendship and support is what kept Owens going. Owens says he made it through because of Jericho. They hug. No mention of Braun Strowman helping. Owens wants to talk about Jericho’s history-making performance in the Royal Rumble match. Owens says Jericho proved that he is the best Rumble competitor of all time. Jericho thanks Owens.

Jericho brags about spending almost 5 hours in the Rumble match throughout his career, more than any other WWE Superstar in history. He goes on about lasting 61 minutes in the Rumble last night. He’s now The 61 Minute Man. Jericho tells everyone to use their fat fingers to type in #61MinuteMan and then #GreatestofAllTime. Jericho says he didn’t win the match due to a case of vertigo from being in the shark cage. The music interrupts and out comes Strowman.

Fans chant “thank you Strowman” as he takes the mic. Braun interfered because he can’t stand Reigns and because he wants the title shot Owens promised him. Owens asks what title shot he promised. Owens says coming out and interfering in a match when no one asked you to does not equal a title shot. Owens says it’s not happening. Braun says Owens promised him a shot and he has the proof. We see backstage video from a RAW segment last month where Owens did. Owens says it’s photoshopped. Braun says Owens is going to give him a title shot tonight or he’s going to break Owens in half. The music hits and out comes the RAW General Manager in a green & black checkered suit. Foley doesn’t appreciate what Braun did last night but Owens did promise Braun a shot. Owens rants about how he went through hell last night. Foley says Owens did go through hell but that might be a round-trip because he’s facing Braun tonight. Foley gets the cheap pop from Laredo as his music hits. Braun stares at Owens, who isn’t happy. Owens leaves the ring as Jericho sticks around for a match with Sami Zayn. We go to commercial.

Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho

Back from the break and Jericho waits as Sami Zayn comes out for this non-title match. Jericho takes control and takes Zayn down first. Zayn turns it around and they trade holds. Zayn with arm drags before taking Jericho down into an armbar.

More back and forth until Jericho goes to the floor for a breather. Sami dropkicks him through the bottom rope. Sami brings Jericho back in the ring but Jericho puts the referee in between them. Jericho takes advantage and nails a springboard dropkick to knock Sami off the apron. Jericho plays to the crowd for a mixed reaction. Jericho goes for a baseball slide but Sami clotheslines him on the floor. Jericho fights back. Sami with a moonsault from the barrier. Sami stands tall and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break an they’re going at it. Jericho nails an enziguri for a 2 count. Jericho keeps control and talks some trash in the corner. Sami comes out of another corner with a big clothesline. Sami with rights now. Jericho runs into an elbow but puts Sami on the top. Jericho climbs up for a hurricanrana and nails it. Jericho wastes some time and only gets a 2 count. More back and forth. Jericho goes to the top but Sami catches him on the way down. Sami with a Blue Thunderbomb for a 2 count.

Jericho avoids a Helluva Kick and goes to the floor. Jericho also avoids the DDT through the ropes. Jericho makes Sami chase him back in the ring. Sami counters the Walls of Jericho. Sami runs up and walks the rope for a tornado DDT. Jericho dodges a Helluva Kick and turns it into the Walls in the middle of the ring. Sami finally makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. More back and forth. Sami hits an exploder suplex and a Helluva Kick for the non-title win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

After the match, Sami celebrates as we get replays.

Still to come, Braun vs. Owens for the title.

Back from the break and Cesaro is arguing with Sheamus backstage. Bayley gets in between them and reminds them about their six-person match tonight. She gets a group hug going when the new RAW Tag Team Champions appear with the RAW Women’s Champion. They taunt them, saying tonight the champs will beat the chumps. The champs walk off.

We go back to the announcers and they lead us to a video package on Seth Rollins, showing his history with Triple H and how he tried to hijack WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” on Saturday night.

Stephanie McMahon is backstage with Kevin Owens. He’s trying to get out of tonight’s title match. Stephanie says she had no idea Foley was making the match. She says it’s completely unfair and after she’s done with this Rollins business, she will talk to Foley about getting the match canceled. Owens thanks her and walks off. Back to commercial.

Tony Nese vs. TJ Perkins

We go to the ring and out comes Tony Nese. Austin Aries is on commentary. Mustafa Ali is out next.

They go at it and Ali takes Nese down first. They trade holds and Ali nails a head scissors. Nese with a cheap knee to the gut before running Ali over. Nese keeps control for a 2 count. Nese with a big shot to the back of the neck. Nese whips Ali into the corner but runs into a boot. More counters and a pin attempt by Ali. Nese with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Nese dumps Ali to the apron. Ali comes back in with clotheslines. Nese with a kick to the head. Ali ends up coming back with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ali catches a kick and nails a spin kick of his own.

Ali goes to the top but Nese grabs his leg. Ali kicks him away and climbs back up for the inverted 450. Nese comes from behind and takes Ali’s legs out. Ali falls on the back of his head. Nese drops his knee pad and nails the running knee in the corner for the win.

Winner: Tony Nese

After the match, Nese poses as we go to replays. Aries interviews Nese on the stage. Nese ignores a question about critics and his charisma. Aries somewhat knocks him again and Nese says he doesn’t have to answer questions from his critics. Nese walks off and Aries says Nese gave us nothing.

Still to come, Stephanie and Rollins. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole hypes the 2018 Royal Rumble in Philadelphia.

We go to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to a pop.

Rollins says he may have been banned from the arena at the Royal Rumble but he’s here tonight and he’s live. He knows Stephanie McMahon is backstage and wanted to come call him out but even billion dollar princesses don’t always get what they want. Rollins calls Stephanie to the ring and the music hits.

Stephanie comes out and says Triple H isn’t here tonight. Rollins says if Triple H isn’t here, he doesn’t care about Stephanie. He asks when she’s going to let him off his leash. Stephanie laughs at Rollins insulting them. She says Triple H is afraid… of what he’s going to do to Rollins, of bringing his dark side back out, of destroying what was his creation. She says she asked him to stay away. Rollins says if she expects us to believe that, she’s far more delusional than she looks. She points out how Rollins hasn’t seen gold since turning on them. She brings up him missing WrestleMania 32 and not being in the Royal Rumble last night. She says Rollins owes everyone an apology – her, Triple H and the fans. Rollins gets the fans going. Stephanie says the fans don’t deserve an apology but she does.

Rollins says he’s sorry… sorry that he’s exposed Triple H for the gutless snake that he is, because his entire legacy is about to go up in smoke because he won’t face Rollins. Rollins says he went to Takeover and called Triple H out but he had security do his dirty work. Rollins wonders who that guy in the suit was. He says it wasn’t Triple H, The Game, The Cerebral Assassin… that was a scary dude. Rollins says Triple H is scared because Rollins is the greatest threat to Triple H’s legacy. He says everyone knows it, including Stephanie based on the way she’s always looked at Rollins. Stephanie says she looks at him with nothing but disgust. She says Rollins doesn’t measure up to the man Triple H is because he’s more than a man – he’s a creator, a destroyer and a king. She says Rollins is an architect but if he keeps playing The Game, he will be The Architect of his own demise. Rollins says she doesn’t get it… he has nothing to lose. Rollins threatens to show up at WWE HQ and invade the next board meeting. He asks how will Vince McMahon feel about that. Rollins asks what happens when he shows up at her front door and one of their little kids answer the door. Rollins says this doesn’t end until he gets his hands on Triple H and slays The King. Stephanie backs away and stops. She lied… Triple H is on his way to the arena right now. Triple H is coming and he’s coming for Rollins. She drops the mic and her music hits as Rollins watches her walk to the back.

We get a look back at Braun, Owens, Jericho and Foley in the opening segment. Still to come, Braun vs. Owens plus a six-person match. Back to commercial.

