Match Announced for This Week’s SmackDown, Alexa Bliss Artwork, WWE Fury

As seen below, the latest WWE Fury video features 16 cannonballs:

Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler has been added to Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown episode.

The latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, seen below:

