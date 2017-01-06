Matches for Tonight’s TNA One Night Only Pay-Per-View

Share this article:

Below is the updated card for tonight’s TNA “One Night Only: Live! January 2017” pay-per-view event from Universal Studios in Orlando. The event will air via traditional pay-per-view platforms and the Fite app.

TNA Tag Team Title Match

Eli Drake and a mystery partner vs. The Hardys

TNA Knockouts Title Match

Sienna vs. Rosemary

Fatal 4 Way for the TNA X Division Title

TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. DJ Zema Ion

No Holds Barred Match

Impact Grand Champion Moose vs. Mike Bennett

